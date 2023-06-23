St. Jude Dream Home
Randle out as Yazoo City Police chief, mayor confirms

Fredrick Randle
Fredrick Randle(Yazoo Herald)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than two weeks after taking office, Yazoo City’s new police chief has resigned.

Mayor David Starling tells WLBT the two agreed to mutually part ways after several questions surrounding Randle’s appointment arose.

Starling’s full statement is below:

“Chief Randle and I spoke, and as I stated in my address to the city, I’m not about creating distractions. A leader’s job is not to be a part of distractions, but to move forward and be a calm to a city. And he thought it best, and we mutually agreed, that it be best we take away all the hoopla and all the negativity that was surrounding this position so that our city can move forward and try to become a thriving community.”

Patrick Jaco will serve as interim chief.

