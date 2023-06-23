St. Jude Dream Home
New mural unveiled along Museum Trail in Jackson

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a new art exhibit along the Museum Trail in Jackson.

An unveiling was held Thursday to showcase the public art installation.

It is called “A Journey through Jackson” and was designed and installed by artist Gavin Bird.

The mural spans 478 feet along the trail in Belhaven Heights Park. The mural features everything from Jackson’s rich history in music to agriculture and historic buildings.

The Museum Trail connects multiple museums, parks and neighborhoods to promote healthy lifestyles here in the Capital City.

