Investigation ongoing after 2 men found dead in Prentiss Wednesday

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The bodies of two men found dead in Prentiss this week have been sent for autopsy at the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office Gulf Coast Forensic Laboratory in Biloxi.

The bodies were reportedly found early Wednesday near an abandoned building on Dale Street.

Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson said she received the call between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. The names of the deceased are not being released at this time.

On Thursday, the Prentis Police Department said the investigation was ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

