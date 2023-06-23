St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Investigation ongoing after 2 men found dead in Prentiss Wednesday

-
-(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The bodies of two men found dead in Prentiss this week have been sent for autopsy at the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office Gulf Coast Forensic Laboratory in Biloxi.

The bodies were reportedly found early Wednesday near an abandoned building on Dale Street.

Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson said she received the call between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. The names of the deceased are not being released at this time.

On Thursday, the Prentis Police Department said the investigation was ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Police: Pastor shoots wife then himself in McComb hotel; both taken to UMMC
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police
Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders reacts following the school's Blue and White Spring...
Reports: Deion Sanders to have emergency surgery on his groin
‘I forgive him, but I know that he did it’: Rape victim gets justice after man found guilty of...
‘I forgive him’: Survivor gets justice decades after rape, kidnapping in Rankin Co.

Latest News

Longtime journalist and former WLBT news director dies at 76
New mural unveiled along Museum Trail in Jackson
ITPM Ted Henifin leaves the federal courthouse on Wednesday after a hearing before Judge...
Henifin says sorting out billing system key to funding sewer repairs
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field