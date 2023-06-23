St. Jude Dream Home
Investigation into fraudulent activities lead to arrest of Pearl business owner

Jason Frost
Jason Frost(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl business owner was arrested on Thursday.

A press release says that investigators from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Police Department, and the Pearl Police Department executed a search warrant on Generator Power Solutions on June 22.

The search warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation regarding the fraudulent activities of Jason Frost.

Frost was later located and transported to the Rankin County Jail. He is charged with false pretense, and more charges are expected.

According to a press release, Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Frost before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.

