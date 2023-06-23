Henifin says sorting out billing system key to funding sewer repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water manager says a major key to tackling the city’s longtime sewer issues is getting its billing system straightened out.

“If we use our water dollars efficiently, we can free up local dollars for sewer,” Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said. “The critical piece is getting people to pay their bills... getting the billing system right and start receiving revenue at the rate we should.”

On Wednesday, Henifin appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate at a status hearing to discuss comments made by the mayor at a recent press conference.

The first half of that hearing focused on Jackson’s ongoing water and sewer issues, as well as the progress the third-party administrator has made to stabilize the city’s water system.

Wingate also asked Henifin how he would fix the city’s sewer system if he were put in charge of it.

Henifin told the judge he’d rely on local dollars to make immediate repairs, saying most recent federal funds allocated by Congress must go to drinking water projects.

In January, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the city had received some $800 million in federal funding to address water needs. $125 million of that went to the Corps, and that money can also be used for sewer and other infrastructure needs.

Because most of those funds cannot be used for sewer, JXN Water will have to rely largely on customer collections to make those repairs.

“We need to get revenue coming in, people paying their bills,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to get to that point, but we’re making slow and steady process.”

He said part of that could be shutting customers off for non-payment. “People need water and they’ll pay for it if you shut it off,” he said. “The sewer program will not work if we don’t have strong local revenues coming in.”

Collections have fallen short in recent years, in part, due to complications with the billing system, as well as a moratorium put in place on water shut-offs for nonpayment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henifin estimates between $130 million and $200 million is needed to address the more than 200 sewer main breaks across the city. That figure does not include costs for ongoing maintenance or work at the wastewater treatment facilities.

Henifin said revenues from collections, coupled with the roughly $125 million allocated to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this year for infrastructure work in Jackson, likely would give him the resources he needs. However, he told Wingate he still doesn’t know the full scope of the city’s sewer problems.

“We’ll still have ongoing maintenance to take care of, and things will happen along the way,” he said. “We think we’ve got the major things listed, but there will be an ongoing need to reinvest in the sewer program.”

The discussion comes weeks after Wingate said he was considering placing the sewer system under Henifin’s control. It also came the same day parties in the city’s water and sewer cases were required to submit a report combining the cases.

That report was due on June 21. However, as of Friday, no report was available on the U.S. District Court’s website.

Henifin was appointed third-party manager over Jackson water in November as part of a federal court order handed down in November.

The 40-year public works veteran is responsible for implementing the court order’s mandates. Henifin also is in charge of the city’s water/sewer billing system.

Wingate says he’s pleased with Henifin’s efforts, pointing to the quick repair of a major main break along Colonial Circle, one that was causing the city to lose some 5 million gallons a day of treated water.

The break was first detected in 2016 but had been allowed to fester over the years, eventually leading to the creation of a 35-foot-deep lake and waterfall at the abandoned Colonial Country Club golf course.

Crews mobilized to repair a 48-inch water main break at the former Colonial Country Club golf course. (WLBT)

Henifin told the judge JXN Water was working to address four other large leaks and had repaired 150 main breaks since the beginning of March.

“We have two contract crews out working every day, managed by a local engineering firm, watching what’s going on,” he said.

Henifin also told Wingate that crews were designing a new chemical feed system for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, opening valves where needed, and continuing work on a hydraulic model to get a better understanding of the city’s system.

“We’re looking at employing some different technology, using satellite imaging to find leaks,” he said. “New meters installed have active acoustic listening capabilities - we can listen through the meters [to detect leaks].”

However, the water system still has challenges. Three of the city’s six well sites lost power for a “period of time” during the recent storms.

“I would venture to say if we did that a few months ago, we would have lost the entire well system,” he said. “The storage tanks were full at the time, it was isolated from the surface water system, and even with the wells down, we were able to maintain service.”

“We’re not doing anything special,” Henifin said. “We’re just trying hard.”

