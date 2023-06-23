First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few clouds may linger but mostly clear conditions will continue overnight and into early Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures dip down into the low 70s. Saturday: The morning will be quiet for most with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A brief shower will be possible for a few of our southern counties. By lunchtime, the heat will be cranking up as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. Saturday afternoon heats up with temperatures in the mid 90s as humidity also increases, making it feel quite muggy for your Saturday. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening but this could help us cool off a little. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s. Sunday looks like it will be another hot one with temperatures in the mid 90s. An afternoon shower will be possible Sunday afternoon but more widespread showers and storms are expected for Monday. Next week, temperatures will continue to be in the middle to upper 90s. The humidity will continue to stick around and contribute to dangerous heat conditions. Heat index values could be in the triple digits most days so make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors. This heat, unfortunately, looks to be sticking around over the next two weeks. Tracking the tropic, Tropical Storm Bret is continuing to move through the Carribean Sea towards Central America while Tropical Depression Four has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy. Neither pose a threat to us here but we will continue to keep an eye on it.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.