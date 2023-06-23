First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunny skies and less humidity today! Cloudy skies on Saturday and hotter temperatures by Sunday! Rain returns on Monday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

Clear morning on tap, with more sunshine today across central and south Mississippi. Highs will reach into the 90s today.

Extended Forecast: Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with a chance for showers and storms late on Sunday going into Monday. Heat Stress conditions return through the weekend.

Tracking warmer temperatures on the way!

Next Week: Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 90s next week, and partly to mostly sunny skies are expected in the forecast! Heat Indices next week will reach as high as 110 on a few days!

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Three is now Tropical Storm Bret, located in the Atlantic and showing movements toward the Caribbean.

Right behind Tropical Storm Brett is now Tropical Storm Cindy.

