Family of teen hit-and-run victim speaks out

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members of 13-year-old Teshawna Taylor are giving us an update on the teen’s condition.

This comes two weeks after Taylor was hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident on Dedeadux Road.

“It’s hard when someone can get in their vehicle and hit a 13-year-old child and keep on going. This is literally somebody’s child clinging to life,” Osavine Brown said.

Osavine Brown and Willie Hardy stared into their daughter’s eyes, praying for a miracle.

Teshawna Taylor was crossing Dedeadux Road the night of June 10 when police say 20-year-old David Harrell hit the teen and didn’t look back.

The collision left Taylor with brain trauma, a broken leg and a broken hip.

“All you can hear in the phone is screaming, ‘Teshawna been hit, Teshawna been hit.’ There she was just laid out. It was like her eyes were rolling back,” Hardy said.

“If you had been doing the speed limit and hit her, you wouldn’t have did as much damage and leave her clinging to life,” Brown said.

Family members shared an update on Taylor’s condition. She’s out of the ICU, off the ventilator and able to speak, but her motor skills remain delayed.

“I’m happy that she can move and open her eyes, but I just hope she gets better and gets the help she needs,” Mikeylah Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland, Taylor’s friend, was there at the time of the crash. She played a vital part in finding a suspect.

Westmoreland saw the blue sedan and the clothes the driver was wearing. After researching online, she told her mother and law enforcement.

“This hurts me a lot. This hurts this family a lot,” said family friend Marquell Bridges. “Knowing who she was and how brave she was and how unapologetic she was. I planned on giving her all the game and wisdom that I had to watch her grow.

Taylor’s family has an important message for drivers: watch your surroundings and be mindful of pedestrians.

“So many people have been hit on Dedeaux Road and haven’t gotten justice. We would’ve been the next family without justice had someone’s child not stepped up and took the plate,” Brown said.

“It’s a slow process and this is what we’re here for. The long haul,” Hardy said.

Harrell is being charged with hit and run causing bodily injury. He was sent to the Harrison County Jail, with his bail set at $150,000.

