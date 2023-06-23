Family demands release of dashcam footage and investigation records in death of Damien Cameron

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Rankin County man who died while in custody wants answers and investigation records.

The accusations of police brutality within the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office continue as the family of Damien Cameron says the cause of his death is being covered up.

Cameron died in July 2021 after family members claim two Rankin County deputies entered their home illegally and beat him. A news conference was held Thursday where national civil rights advocates and families demanded access to investigation records.

COMMUNITY X and Cameron’s mother and brother want justice and answers, sharing what was reportedly his autopsy report, showing trauma but giving no cause of death.

“I’m just here reaching out. You know I need justice for my son,” said Monica Lee.

Family members said two deputies entered their home on Foote Drive, struggled with him in a bedroom, and one later held his knee on the back of Cameron’s neck before driving away with him.

“I want justice. I want the two officers held accountable, Bryan Bailey held accountable,” said Lee. “Because in my heart, he might not mean anything to them, but that was my child, and I think I deserve justice for him.”

National activist organization COMMUNITYX is joining the family’s fight. They want the release of dashcam video and public records of the investigation from Rankin County and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“Why is it that only the police officers and the deputies and the sheriff and everyone within Rankin County PD were interviewed but not the family? Then you conclude to say there’s insufficient evidence,” said COMMUNITY Founder and CEO Chloe Cheyenne.

Cameron’s older brother Cornelius Cameron said he has no faith in the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and the system that is supposed to represent and protect him.

“We haven’t seen them since the next morning after they left,” said Cornelius Cameron. “They made a mess in the yard trying to flee I guess you call it. They came back and threw dirt in our yard to cover up the mud tracks they left and that was it.”

An autopsy provided by the family indicated swelling to Cameron’s face, and traumatic wounds to his hands with the bottom of his feet cut from toe to heel. No cause of death was listed.

A Grand Jury did not indict the two Rankin County deputies. The family is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate.

A website was set up to gather signatures for a petition to present to officials in Washington. For more information and to assist the family, visit the link here.

