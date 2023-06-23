St. Jude Dream Home
65-year-old dead after losing control, ejecting from vehicle near Vicksburg

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-car rollover accident just south of Vicksburg Thursday resulted in the death of a 65-year-old.

The driver of a Honda Accord was headed Southbound on Fisher Ferry Road near Olde Trace at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon when she failed to negotiate a curve, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

She over-corrected, lost control of the vehicle, and was ejected from the car, Pace said. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

