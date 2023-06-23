St. Jude Dream Home
22-year-old dies after shooting at Ridgeland apartments; Jackson man wanted for his murder

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is wanted by police after a shooting claimed the life of a 22-year-old man in Ridgeland.

Thursday around 8:30 p.m., the Ridgeland Police Department received a report of a shooting at the Pinebrook Apartments on Pine Knoll Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they were told to go to the playground where they found Kyeon Lyles, 22, lying unconscious on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Bystanders, officers, and medical personnel administered medical care, but were unable to revive Mr. Lyles.

Through an investigation and eyewitness statements, detectives identified the shooter as Rodney Taylor, 58, of Jackson.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Taylor for one count of murder.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ridgeland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (601) 856-2121 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or www.centralmscrimestoppers.com

