Two dead after multiple overnight gas station shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Overnight shootings in Jackson took the lives of two people.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the first shooting took place at the Exxon gas station located in the 200 block of Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Captain Abraham Thompson says officers responded just after midnight.

A man was found with gunshot wounds asking for assistance when officers arrived.

AMR arrived at the scene shortly after and took the victim to a local hospital, where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The second shooting occurred at the Midwest gas station located at the intersection of Livingston Road and Northside Drive.

JPD says a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Shortly after the victim was shot, the woman was taken to a local hospital by family members.

She later succumbed at the hospital.

Jackson Police are actively investigating both incidents.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.