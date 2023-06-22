Things To Know Thursday, June 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Husband, wife transported to UMMC after shooting in McComb hotel

Two people have been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after a shooting took place at a hotel in McComb Wednesday night. The incident occurred at the Hampton Inn on Cheyenne Drive off Interstate 55. McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy tells 3 On Your Side that the two people that were shot are married to one another. The victim, Gabrielle Prenell, and her husband - the alleged suspect - Danny Prenell, Jr. have been transported to UMMC. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

2. ‘I forgive him, but I know that he did it’: Rape victim gets justice after man found guilty of rape, kidnapping

A Rankin County rape victim gets justice after the man who raped her more than 30 years ago was found guilty on Wednesday. After deliberating for more than an hour, a jury found Oklahoma native Daniel Ray Skaggs guilty of kidnapping and rape. For more than three decades, Benji Kirkbride has lived with the fact that Skaggs was still a free man. She said she tried not to think about it, but at the same time, she couldn’t go a day without thinking about it. Full story here.

3. Jackson restaurant featured on Hulu docuseries at risk of closing down due to sewage issue

A restaurant of 31 years could be at risk of closing down in Jackson due to raw sewage issues. This comes not long after the business was featured on Hulu’s Searching for Soul Food docuseries for thousands of people all over the world to see. What the show doesn’t feature is the smell of raw sewage a few feet away from the restaurant’s entrance. “With us having customers coming from all-around and us being featured on this show, it causes a major concern with the environment and also the smell,” manager Roy Dixon said.

