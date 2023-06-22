Taste of Summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

Ingredients

½ cup Dale’s Seasoning

1 bottle (9oz.) yellow mustard

1 ½ cups light brown sugar

6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

Directions

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, mix together dale’s Seasoning, mustard and sugar, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reserve half of glaze and allow to cool. In a medium bowl, combine one half of mustard glaze mixture and chicken, turning until well coated. Cover and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour, turning occasionally. Remove chicken from refrigerator, reserving marinade. Grill chicken over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes on each side, or until cooked through, basting frequently for first 5 minutes. Discard any remaining marinade. Serve hot with reserve mustard glaze for dipping sauce.

