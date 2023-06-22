St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Taste of Summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning

Dale’s Grilled Chicken with Sweet Mustard Glaze
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken(WLBT)
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

We’re winding down summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning!

All season long we’ve been featuring recipes that are perfect for the grill with Mississippi Weekend’s Taste of Summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning.

This months recipe is Dale’s Grilled Chicken with Sweet Mustard Glaze!

Ingredients

  • ½ cup Dale’s Seasoning
  • 1 bottle (9oz.) yellow mustard
  • 1 ½ cups light brown sugar
  • 6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

Directions

  1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, mix together dale’s Seasoning, mustard and sugar, and bring to a boil.
  2. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Reserve half of glaze and allow to cool.
  4. In a medium bowl, combine one half of mustard glaze mixture and chicken, turning until well coated.
  5. Cover and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour, turning occasionally.
  6. Remove chicken from refrigerator, reserving marinade. Grill chicken over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes on each side, or until cooked through, basting frequently for first 5 minutes.
  7. Discard any remaining marinade. Serve hot with reserve mustard glaze for dipping sauce.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional...
Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility
Joseph Kyles pleaded guilty to one federal count in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in...
Memphis developer enters guilty plea in Miss. Department of Education bribery case
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Cerissa Neal
Former executive director of Miss. Dept. of Education dismisses attorney

Latest News

DIGITAL DESK: One-on-one with Miss Mississippi 2023
DIGITAL DESK: One-on-one with Miss Mississippi 2023
DIGITAL DESK: One-on-one with Miss Mississippi 2023
DIGITAL DESK: One-on-one with Miss Mississippi 2023
Hundreds attend Myrlie Evers 'More than a Widow' Brunch
New ‘Kareem’s Dreamy Day’ exhibit teaches children about wellness
New ‘Kareem’s Dreamy Day’ exhibit teaches children about wellness