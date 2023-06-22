JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

We’re kicking off summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning!

All season long we will be featuring recipes that are perfect for the grill with Mississippi Weekend’s Taste of Summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning.

This months recipe is Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Skewers which serves about 6 - 8 people.

Ingredients

9-12″ wooden skewers

1 lb regular cut bacon

2 lbs extra large shrimp (21-25 count), peeled and deveined

1/2 cup Dale’s Steak Sauce, plus more for serving

Directions

1.) Soak the skewers in water for 30 minutes before assembling.

2.) Preheat all burners on a gas grill on medium-high heat for 10 minutes.

3.) Meanwhile, cut each of the bacon strips into 4 equal pieces. Wrap one piece of bacon around one piece of shrimp, just barely overlapping the bacon in the curve of the shrimp. Pierce the skewer through the curve of the shrimp (where the bacon overlaps) to keep the bacon in place. Repeat with all of the shrimp and bacon, putting 4 pieces of shrimp on each skewer. Leave about 1/2-inch of space between each piece of shrimp on each skewer (so that they cook evenly and the bacon renders on all sides) on the grill.

4.) Turn the flame under one half of the burners on the grill to low heat. Place the skewers on the half of the grill over low. Cover and cook for 3-5 minutes, without touching, until the bacon is golden and crispy and the skewers remove easily from the grill. Turn each skewer, cover the grill and cook on the other side for 3-5 more minutes. Turn once more and baste with Dale’s Steak Sauce; cook for one minute. Turn and repeat, basting on the other side.

5.) Serve immediately with additional Dale’s Steak Sauce.

