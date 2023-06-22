JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

We’re kicking off summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning!

All season long we will be featuring recipes that are perfect for the grill with Mississippi Weekend’s Taste of Summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning.

This months recipe is Dale’s Smashburgers with Comeback Sauce!

Ingredients

Dale’s Smashburgers

1 ½ lb 80/20 ground chuck

3 tablespoons Dale’s Seasoning Reduced Sodium Blend

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 potato rolls (or soft, golden rolls, such as brioche, or Hawaiian Savory Butter rolls), toasted

8 slices American cheese

½ cup sliced dill pickles

1 cup shredded lettuce (like iceberg or romaine)

½ cup comeback sauce (recipe below)

Comeback Sauce

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons Creole mustard (or Dijon mustard)

2 tablespoons chopped pickles + 2 teaspoons pickle juice

1 tablespoon Dale’s Original Seasoning

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck, Dale’s, and black pepper. Mix thoroughly, yet gently, to combine (you do not want to overmix, or pack the ground beef together). Divide the meat into 8 balls (3 oz each). Heat a large cast-iron skillet or cast-iron griddle pan (flat side), over medium-high heat. Place 4 balls in the skillet, spaced equally apart. Press each down with the back side of a heat-proof spatula until very flat. (As you are pressing with the spatula, it helps to use a wooden spoon to press down on the spatula- for more leverage). Cook 3-4 minutes on the first side, until you see juices start to come to the top of the patties. Flip to other side (do not press with spatula) and cook for 2 more minutes. Top each patty with slice of cheese and cook 1 more minute. Remove from griddle and hold warm. Repeat with other 4 patties. Put 2 patties on each toasted bun. Top with sliced pickles, lettuce and comeback sauce.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.