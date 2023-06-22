JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

We’re celebrating summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning!

All season long we will be featuring recipes that are perfect for the grill with Mississippi Weekend’s Taste of Summer with Dale’s Steak Seasoning.

This months recipe is Dale’s Classic Grilled Steak!

Ingredients

2 cups Dale’s Seasoning

4 Rib-eye steaks

Black pepper

1 Small onion, chopped

Directions

Place steaks in a shallow pan. Pour dale’s over steaks until the sauce is about ¼ inch deep in the bottom of the pan. Add black pepper if desired, then add onion. Marinate for 15 minutes. Turn steaks over, and marinate for another 15 minutes. Grill steaks to desired taste. Baste with remaining dale’s while cooking.

