Suspected female would-be robbers repeat their act in front of detective

From left to right: Tyneshia Moore, 18, and Ashante Keys, 19
From left to right: Tyneshia Moore, 18, and Ashante Keys, 19(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two women suspected of multiple armed robbery attempts are in custody after a Jackson Police detective caught them in the act.

Calls had been made earlier on Wednesday from several locations in Northeast Jackson with reports of two female subjects armed with an assault rifle trying to rob people. Officers were told to be on the lookout for a dark Honda Accord, according to Jackson Police Capt. Jacquelyn Thomas.

A short time after the police briefing, a detective noticed a car that matched the description and began to follow it.

He watched as the Honda pulled into a commercial parking space. According to police, the two suspects exited their vehicle and attempted to rob someone at gunpoint.

Police apprehended the suspects, 18-year-old Tyneshia Moore and 19-year-old Ashante Keys shortly before 5 p.m. a few blocks away on Lakeland Drive.

Thomas said more information will be available pending an investigation.

