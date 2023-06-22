Subway burglarized overnight
The incident happened at the North Hills Street location
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Meridian Police Detective Chanetta Stevens the North Hills Street Subway restaurant was broken into around 12:20 am.
The suspects were able to enter the building through the drive through window after shutting electricity off to the building and disabling their security camera system.
Details of what, if anything, was stolen are not immediately available.
The drive-through window is closed until further notice.
News 11 will update as more information becomes available.
