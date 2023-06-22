Mother of dog attack victim calls on Jackson leaders to improve Animal Control

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stray dogs and your safety were discussed at Jackson’s City Council meeting Thursday as the mother of a 37-year-old attacked by dogs comes forward and demands action by city leaders.

Latoria Samely, 37, remains at UMMC, fighting for her life.

Thursday, her mother pleaded for city leaders to do whatever they can to improve animal control in the capital city.

”She’s in critical condition. She’ll be blessed if she ever walks again,” Sandra Macklin, the mother of the victim said.

Macklin is doing what any mother would do - fighting on behalf of her daughter who was attacked by a pack of dogs just two weeks ago.

The owner of the dogs, 56-year-old Debra Ann Bell, was arrested and is now charged with aggravated assault.

“I’m here today for safety. Someone has to be accountable for this,” Macklin said.

Macklin says her daughter had severe damage to ligaments in her arms and legs and has gone through four surgeries since being admitted.

Thursday, council members began discussing their own concerns with the lack of control of animals in the capital city.

“There’s vicious, they’re hungry, and they will attack. We have got to treat this as a major problem,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

“We have to look at it from a safety standpoint because it’s just, it could be just as deadly as a weapon or anything else, these animals,” Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley explained.

So what does Animal Control look like in Jackson?

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, eight Jackson Police Officers are trained and working in Animal Control.

“I gave her the number to call no answer. I called no answer. I’m asking, ‘Who is in charge of animal control?’ And the bigger issue for me is that people are going to start ‘euthanizing’ other folks’ dogs on the street,” Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell said.

Once a dog is caught, they are taken to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League and euthanized. But still, city leaders say more needs to be done as the city’s animal shelter remains closed.

“There should have been a greater sense of responsibility of how you keep the dog, you know, in a controlled environment. I think we should continue this conversation. I’m okay with looking at it from a budgetary standpoint,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

“She didn’t deserve that and she’s still not out of the woods. So, we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Macklin said.

Mayor Lumumba says he believes a lack of specially trained personnel to work in animal control is the issue.

However, Hearn says they have the people trained to run the department - it’s just a lack of a city animal shelter to house the strays they bring in.

Councilmen explained that we already have an ordinance that requires Jackson residents to have a Kennel License if they have more than two animals per owner.

Still, council members say without a strong animal control department, residents’ safety will remain at risk.

