St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Milwaukee police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that injured 6

Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in...
Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. At least six people were shot around where Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up, according to Milwaukee police and fire officials. (Bill Glauber/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy they now believe was the lone gunman in a shooting after a Juneteenth celebration that left six people wounded, Milwaukee police said Thursday.

The boy is the third person arrested in the shooting Monday outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Police provided no information about the 15-year-old suspect, including why they now believe he was the lone shooter.

Two males ages 17 and 19 were arrested after the shooting, police said. Both of them had been shot. Police previously believed one of them had fired a weapon, but clarified Thursday that this is no longer the case.

The other four people who were wounded were girls or women ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old, police said. All six shooting victims were expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between young women outside the church, police said.

A Facebook Live video of the aftermath showed paramedics treating people with gunshot wounds on the pavement of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where thousands of people had filled the street for the city’s Juneteenth festival just 20 minutes earlier.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Police: Pastor shoots wife then himself in McComb hotel; both taken to UMMC
Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police
Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police
Dennis Smith, 76
Longtime journalist and former WLBT news director dies at 76
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
From left to right: Tyneshia Moore, 18, and Ashante Keys, 19
Suspected female would-be robbers repeat their act in front of detective

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is photographed on...
FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the US
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs
FILE - Motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia, March 31,...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Response to fiery Ohio derailment frustrated by poor communication and incomplete information