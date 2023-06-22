Mag Ridge in Ridgeland is the only BMX track in the state

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - There is just one BMX track in the state of Mississippi; it’s located in Ridgeland.

“We’re home to nearly 200 registered riders right now, which, on par with national numbers is pretty low, so we’re always looking for new people to come out and experience the sport of BMX,” said Mag Ridge BMX track operator Bernie Brenneman.

Children as young as two and adults older than 50 practice and compete at Mag Ridge. More experienced riders will share their expertise with the beginners.

“When you’re first starting out, there’s a lot of bad habits you can get into,” said 15-year-old Trent Hoyem, who has been riding for four years. “It’s just great to see the older riders help out the younger riders all the time. We’ve got a pretty good community out here.”

“People push me out here and help me,” said 11-year-old Avery Hubbard, who has only been riding for eight months, but has progressed a lot in that time. “I just ask questions about how to do stuff and people just help me a lot and I have people to push me and a lot of people that support me.”

The adults are happy to help out the children, and pass along the passion they have for the track.

“I want to see them all do good just as I did,” said 51-year-old Ronnie Wilson, who has been riding since he was seven. “I know how they feel when they start. They want to jump these jumps, they want to do with the 15-year-olds are doing, they want to fly through the air and pop the wheelies. I don’t know many kids that don’t like to do that kind of stuff on their bike; it’s fun. So, I know what they feel when they get on that bike, it’s hard to stop.”

Since the track is open to all age groups, families can spend time at the track together.

“BMX is unique in that a whole family can participate. It’s not just mom and dad yelling from the sidelines, but actually on the racetrack competing. Everybody can be involved, and nobody sits on the bench,” Brenneman said. “Being the track operator, I’m here almost every day, and so by default my kids are here almost every day. It gets to be a lot of fun when you’re out there, riding with your kids that often.”

Wilson has passed his love of riding on to his children, and has two daughters who have competed on the track.

“You can’t buy those kind of memories,” he said. “There’s nothing you could do to ever replace those kind of memories.”

A hip injury has sidelined Hoyem’s father for a few months, but both his parents ride, and he loves spending time with them on the track.

“It’s fun riding with my dad all the time,” he said. “That was one of the best parts about it starting out, he’d be a little bit better than me, he’d always help me out, and they’re always there to cheer me on and let me know if I’m doing anything wrong.”

With families around, and riders helping each other out, the community at Mag Ridge is strong, and the riders are always striving to improve.

“We have some of the best riders in the country right here in Mississippi and in our small little community,” Brenneman said. “If they put in the hard work and dedication and hopefully the results will come.”

One of the top riders at Mag Ridge is also one of the youngest. Seven-year-old Henley “Boo” Greer is the top ranked in her age class in the nation.

When asked what makes her such a good rider, Greer said, “I don’t really know,” but she credits the other riders with helping her improve.

“They teach me a lot of stuff I can do when I’m older,” she said.

Greer’s favorite part of riding is being with her friends.

The community and friendship off the course is so strong, that even rivalries that start on the track stay there.

“Sometimes I have to race my friends and we’ll get kind of mad at each other. But, at the end of the day, we’re all still friends and all that,” Hubbard said.

In the summer, practice is held at Mag Ridge on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and races are held on Fridays.

