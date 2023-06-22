St. Jude Dream Home
Louisiana pastor released from hospital after shooting his wife, then himself in McComb hotel

The pastor’s wife was last listed in stable condition, authorities say.
Danny Prenell, Jr.
Danny Prenell, Jr.(Pike County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana pastor has been released from the hospital after police say he shot his wife and then himself at a McComb hotel on June 21.

The incident occurred at the Hampton Inn on Cheyenne Drive off Interstate 55.

Danny Prenell, Jr., the alleged suspect, and the victim, Gabrielle Prenell, had to be taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Prenell has since been released from the hospital and is currently inside a Pike County jail, facing aggravated assault charges. His wife was last listed in stable condition.

Police said that Mr. Prenell shot himself after shooting his wife.

Prenell is the pastor of Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Pineville, Louisiana, KALB reports.

Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church(KALB)

According to Facebook, Prenell was also a former deputy.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy told WLBT the couple has several children together. The children have since been placed in CPS custody.

