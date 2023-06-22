Louisiana pastor released from hospital after shooting his wife, then himself in McComb hotel

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana pastor has been released from the hospital after police say he shot his wife and then himself at a McComb hotel on June 21.

The incident occurred at the Hampton Inn on Cheyenne Drive off Interstate 55.

Danny Prenell, Jr., the alleged suspect, and the victim, Gabrielle Prenell, had to be taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Prenell has since been released from the hospital and is currently inside a Pike County jail, facing aggravated assault charges. His wife was last listed in stable condition.

Police said that Mr. Prenell shot himself after shooting his wife.

Prenell is the pastor of Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Pineville, Louisiana, KALB reports.

Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church (KALB)

According to Facebook, Prenell was also a former deputy.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy told WLBT the couple has several children together. The children have since been placed in CPS custody.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.