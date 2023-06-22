St. Jude Dream Home
Konnor Griffin to play in High School All-American Game

The game will feature some of the top players from the Class of 2024, and will be played during the MLB All-Star week in Seattle
Jackson Prep P/OF Konnor Griffin will play in the High School All-American Game in Seattle in July(WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Major League Baseball and USA Baseball announced the rosters for the High School All-American Game Wednesday, and Jackson Prep rising senior Konnor Griffin made the roster for the National team.

The game will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 7 as part of the MLB All-Star Game festivities. It will be broadcast on MLB.com at 3:30 p.m. CT and will re-air on MLB Network at 11 a.m. CT on July 8.

37 of the top prospects in the class of 2024 will be on the field for the game, and Griffin will play alongside some of the top talent from the U.S. and Canada, including sons of MLB legends Gary Sheffield (2B/SS Noah) and Adrian Beltre (SS/3B Adrian Jr.).

