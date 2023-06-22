St. Jude Dream Home
Jackson restaurant featured on Hulu docuseries at risk of closing down due to sewage issue

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A restaurant of 31 years could be at risk of closing down in Jackson due to raw sewage issues.

This comes not long after the business was featured on Hulu’s Searching for Soul Food docuseries for thousands of people all over the world to see.

What the show doesn’t feature is the smell of raw sewage a few feet away from the restaurant’s entrance.

“With us having customers coming from all-around and us being featured on this show, it causes a major concern with the environment and also the smell,” manager Roy Dixon said.

Dixon is the son of Maxine Dixon who founded ‘Maxine’s Old Country Kitchen.’

He says they have been trying to get the city to address the issue for over three years.

“The city of Jackson said that it’s a major problem, and to fix it, it was going to be costly,” Dixon said. “But at the same time, it’s costly for us at the restaurant not to be able to operate.”

While it’s a major problem, a business of 31 years is also a major asset to the city of Jackson.

“We are a staple in the community. We have people that come here almost every day,” Dixon said. “We want to stay continue being here. We love Jackson, and we want to be here in Jackson. We don’t want to have to consider other options because of a sewer problem.”

Dixon says city officials have told him he’s on their list of people who need issues addressed, but after more than three years of waiting, he’s beginning to wonder how deep that list goes.

WLBT reached out to city officials Tuesday, but they did not provide us with a comment.

