Husband, wife transported to UMMC after shooting in McComb hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after a shooting took place at a hotel in McComb Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at the Hampton Inn on Cheyenne Drive off of Interstate 55.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy tells 3 On Your Side that the two people that were shot are married to one another.

The victim, Gabrielle Prenell, and her husband - the alleged suspect - Danny Prenell, Jr. have been transported to UMMC. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

WLBT has been told that Mr. Prenell shot himself after shooting his wife.

Chief Cloy tells WLBT that they had several children as well who were placed in CPS custody.

