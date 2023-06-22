St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

Temperatures are warming up for this weekend as Highs begin to reach near the middle to upper 90s for Sunday and going forward into next week! Out West is experiencing warmer temperatures and to the East, temps are slightly cooler.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect mostly sunny skies through this weekend.  There will be an isolated chance for shower & thunderstorm over the coming afternoons and evenings.  Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursdays and Friday with lows in the upper 60s.    This weekend will be sunny with scattered afternoon and evenings showers.  Highs will reach the middle 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like at least 105 degrees.  The average high and low this time of year is 91 and 71.  Today’s high in Jackson reached 89 degrees.  Sunrise is 5:54am and sunset is 8:11pm.  The tropics remain active, but nothing that will be impacting our region in the near future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

