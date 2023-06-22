First Alert Forecast: A slight drop in humidity is near and temperatures rising over the weekend! Heat Stress conditions returning next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Thursday

Thursday!

Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a few showers and a storm or two possible today across north and south Mississippi. We are looking at a 30 to 40% chance of showers and light storms.

Extended Forecast: Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with a chance for showers and storms late on Sunday going into Monday. Heat Stress conditions return through the weekend and next week!

Next Week: Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 90s next week, and partly to mostly sunny skies are expected in the forecast! Heat Indices next week will reach as high as 110 on a few days!

Tracking Dangerous Heat Stress Conditions Sunday going into next week as Highs reach into the middle to upper 90s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Three is now Tropical Storm Bret which is located in the Atlantic and is showing movements toward the Caribbean.

Right behind Tropical Storm Brett is another system forming, Invest 93-L, which is now Tropical Depression Four

