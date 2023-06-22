First Alert Forecast: The heat cranks up heading into this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Temperatures continue to heat up with highs in the upper 80s. Heading into late afternoon and early, a stray shower or storm will be possible, but these will be quick downpours. Most of us will remain dry throughout the rest of today. This evening, you can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s. For those of you heading out to the Mississippi Braves game, it looks like it is going to be a nice evening for baseball. Overnight, skies will begin to clear as temperatures dip down into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Friday morning looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. By lunchtime, temperatures crank up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Muggy conditions continue but some relief may come over the weekend. A stray shower or two will be possible Friday afternoon but most US will remain dry throughout the rest of Friday. Heading into Friday evening, temperatures cool down into the mid to low 70s with mostly clear skies.

Extended forecast: Temperatures really start to heat up over the weekend as a warm front pushes through. The weather remains pretty quiet with temperatures in the low 90s for Saturday. A pop-up shower could be possible Saturday afternoon but again, most of us will remain dry. There could be a break in the humidity this weekend, but temperatures will be in the mid 90s by Sunday. A few showers and pop-up thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon but most of us will stay dry this weekend. The start to the work week could be a little more wet with the chance for more widespread shower activity on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be in the mid 90s for next week. The tropics continue to be active with Tropical Storm Bret continuing to move through the Atlantic towards Central America. Another system behind it has become Tropical Depression Four and remains in the middle of the Atlantic for the time being.

