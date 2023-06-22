St. Jude Dream Home
Elderly woman killed in Jackson house fire Thursday morning
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Thursday.

Investigators found the body of an elderly woman inside the home on Miller Avenue, near Medgar Evers Boulevard. Her name has not been released.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Several units battled the blaze but the home was a total loss.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says other people lived at the home but were able to escape unharmed.

JFD says foul play is not suspected, but the fire is still under investigation.

