City Council hires firm to design flood control plan for Eubanks Creek

Waters from Eubanks Creek floods Choctaw Drive.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state allocation could help the city of Jackson address flooding and erosion along a major creek in Fondren.

On Thursday, the Jackson City Council approved a $144,000 engineering contract with Stantec Consultants to draw up plans to mitigate flooding and stop erosion along Eubanks Creek.

The contract is being funded with a $500,000 allocation the Mississippi State Legislature awarded the city in 2022.

“It’s good to see the state and city moving toward a solution for the chronic flash-flooding we experience,” said Dr. Scott Crawford, who lives on Choctaw Drive next to the creek.

Crawford said the contract was for an engineering study, which will help narrow down potential solutions to the problems, which “may help justify the investment we’ll need to build a more robust (less flood-prone) creek channel,” he said.

The creek has been a problem for years, flooding homes and yards along Choctaw during heavy rains.

Last November, one resident told WLBT her home had flooded at least 10 times since she moved there in 2014.

Public Works Director Robert Lee said, among other things, Stantec will determine whether the current creek channel is the correct size for the water flow.

“What I want to make sure is... we design the right-size channel for the water going through there, so we don’t run into the issues of water jumping State Street, going down Choctaw Road, [and] stranding everybody in their house, during even a simple summer downpour,” he said.

Father downstream, it’s not flooding, but erosion that’s the problem.

“In that area, some of the creek has a really old wall,” he said. “We need to look at stabilizing that to make sure the creek doesn’t keep eating that wall... and I start losing those yards.”

Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay supported the project, but asked Lee how long the work would take.

“We’ll sit down for a kickoff meeting with them right after the Fourth of July,” Lee said. “I will ask Stantec to make [their] best effort to at least get a field review set and some good cost estimates.”

Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police
