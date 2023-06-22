Christmas comedy starring George Lopez being shot in Jackson at Belhaven University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Christmas comedy movie is being filmed in the heart of Jackson at Belhaven University.

This holiday season, the capital city and Belhaven University will be featured in the star-studded Christmas-Comedy movie “How the Gringo Stole Christmas.”

“It’s the realization that as much as my character tries to keep his family, one way that I can’t tell the kids out of think,” stand-up comedian and actor George Lopez explained.

“George Lopez plays a proud Mexican American gardener with a landscaping business. And his daughter brings home kind of a hippie white dude, and hilarity ensues,” Amile Wilson, producer and unit production manager said.

Belhaven University’s track and field became the backdrop for a key scene in the movie Wednesday.

“There’s an argument about the recreation and games that adults can and can’t play. And so the family challenges the boyfriend to a game of football, which of course means soccer,” Wilson explained.

For many in the cast, this was their first visit to the Magnolia State - and so far, you’ve left a great impression.

“We love how green Mississippi is. How chilled out everybody has been and sweet. And, frankly, well, we’re just happy to be experiencing this,” Mariana Treviño, who was recently in A Man Called Otto said.

“Nothing really kind of gets done in Hollywood anymore. So to come here, double your money because of the tax incentives. I think it’s good for the economy here. And it’s good for people like me, who, you know, wouldn’t really get to see the beauty of Jackson, Mississippi,” Lopez said.

The crew doesn’t just consist of people from California. In fact, students from Belhaven are involved.

“Especially here in Jackson, like, you hear about movies, but there’s just not that many. So for me to be able to be here and like get to meet like the crew and like the cast and be able to talk to them and wild things from them is amazing,” Junior Film Production Student at Belhaven, Tamia Davis said.

“This has been a really good learning opportunity for me along with the other P.A.s. I hope to do this again in the future at some point,” Senior Film Production Student at Belhaven, Brewer Young said.

Lopez says that this won’t be the last time he’ll be here shooting a movie in Jackson. So, you’ll have to be on the lookout for what Lopez does in the future.

The movie will be released this holiday season.

