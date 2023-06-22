St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Alzheimer’s advocates and families hold rally about access to new treatment drugs

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - June 21 is the longest day of the year. But it’s on this day that advocates call attention to those fighting the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

This year, there’s a new hope that seems just out of reach for most.

”What do we want? Access,” chanted the crowd. “When do we want it? Now.”

They’re referring to access to Alzheimer’s treatment. There’s a long-awaited treatment option, approved by the FDA. But that’s where things are stalled out.

“It is the only drug class ever that’s got FDA approval that the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services refuses to pay for,” explained State Board Member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi Rocky Miskelly.

The FDA gave the drug accelerated approval. CMS is now saying it will grant access if it gets traditional approval. But even that could come with restrictions.

“It’s far past time that this discrimination against people with Alzheimer’s ends,” noted Miskelly.

You may have cared for a loved one dealing with the disease. And these advocates say the drug shown to delay the advance of the disease amounts to...time.

“I think my mother and my grandmother who are lost to this disease, and what an extra year would their grandchildren would have meant not only to her but to those grandchildren for the rest of their lives,” said Miskelly.

“Today is personal for me because I lost both of my parents to Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Rebecca Kinkade. “When my parents passed away, my kids were younger, so they weren’t able to really get to know their grandparents, and grandparents are so important to children.”

Without coverage, the cost becomes a barrier.

“This drug costs about $21,000 to $22,000 a year,” said Miskelly.

Some who have a family history are left wondering if they’ll need the treatment that wasn’t available to their parents.

“It is really, truly shocking to me, that we do have a drug that is available,” noted Kinkade. “And it’s so expensive, that we’re not going to be able to afford it.”

Now, they’re hoping their calls to action will be heard by the government officials they say are standing in the way of access.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that each day this CMS policy is in place, more than 2,000 people ages 65 or older may transition from mild dementia to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s. And at that point, they’d no longer be eligible for the new FDA-approved treatments.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional...
Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility
Joseph Kyles pleaded guilty to one federal count in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in...
Memphis developer enters guilty plea in Miss. Department of Education bribery case
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Cerissa Neal
Former executive director of Miss. Dept. of Education dismisses attorney

Latest News

WLBT General Photo
Husband, wife transported to UMMC after shooting in McComb hotel
From left to right: Tyneshia Moore, 18, and Ashante Keys, 19
Suspected female would-be robbers repeat their act in front of detective
Jackson restaurant featured on Hulu docuseries at risk of closing down due to sewage issue
Jackson restaurant featured on Hulu docuseries at risk of closing down due to sewage issue
Christmas-Comedy starring George Lopez being shot in Jackson at Belhaven University
Christmas comedy starring George Lopez being shot in Jackson at Belhaven University