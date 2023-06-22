St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

2 rental vehicles stolen from Brandon car dealership; 1 recovered, police say

2 rental vehicles stolen from Brandon car dealership; 1 recovered, police say
2 rental vehicles stolen from Brandon car dealership; 1 recovered, police say(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou and WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two rental vehicles were stolen from a Brandon car dealership Wednesday night.

According to police, the two vehicles belonged to a rental company and were dropped off at Rogers-Dabbs Chevrolet with the keys in the ignition for service.

At the time they were stolen, the cars were waiting to be picked up by the rental company.

One vehicle has since been recovered on Highway 18 near Marquette Road. The second car returned to the scene and left again.

Police say they do have a lead and are following it.

In April, three vehicles were stolen from Rogers-Dabbs, with one being recovered.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Police: Pastor shoots wife then himself in McComb hotel; both taken to UMMC
Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police
Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police
Dennis Smith, 76
Longtime journalist and former WLBT news director dies at 76
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
From left to right: Tyneshia Moore, 18, and Ashante Keys, 19
Suspected female would-be robbers repeat their act in front of detective

Latest News

Deadly F5 tornado destroys shopping center. WLBT tower
Two dead after multiple overnight gas station shootings in Jackson
Two dead after multiple overnight gas station shootings in Jackson
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version