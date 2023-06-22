2 rental vehicles stolen from Brandon car dealership; 1 recovered, police say

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two rental vehicles were stolen from a Brandon car dealership Wednesday night.

According to police, the two vehicles belonged to a rental company and were dropped off at Rogers-Dabbs Chevrolet with the keys in the ignition for service.

At the time they were stolen, the cars were waiting to be picked up by the rental company.

One vehicle has since been recovered on Highway 18 near Marquette Road. The second car returned to the scene and left again.

Police say they do have a lead and are following it.

In April, three vehicles were stolen from Rogers-Dabbs, with one being recovered.

