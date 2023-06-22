St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an 18-wheeler flipped down an embankment.(WDAM)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is actively working the scene of an accident on Interstate 59 near the Purvis exit.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday. All southbound lanes of traffic were initially blocked. Highway patrol officers were eventually able to begin slowly directing thru-traffic, but MHP said that drivers should expect significant delays for a while.

June 22, 2023

Video from a driver passing by the scene of the accident shows that a semi-truck carrying what looks like medium-sized construction equipment flipped upside down.

MHP reported that at least one individual suffered severe injuries from an accident, and another driver passing by the scene reported seeing a medi-evac helicopter responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, and WDAM will continue to post updates as they become available.

Caption

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Police: Pastor shoots wife then himself in McComb hotel; both taken to UMMC
Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police
Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police
Dennis Smith, 76
Longtime journalist and former WLBT news director dies at 76
Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59
Melissa Upchurch
Former Holmes Co. official arrested for embezzlement

Latest News

Fredrick Randle
Randle out as Yazoo City Police chief, mayor confirms
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Silent Witness
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Silent Witness
Mother of dog attack victim calls on Jackson leaders to improve Animal Control
Mother of dog attack victim calls on Jackson leaders to improve Animal Control
Deadly F5 tornado destroys shopping center. WLBT tower
2 rental vehicles stolen from Brandon car dealership; 1 recovered, police say
2 rental vehicles stolen from Brandon car dealership; 1 recovered, police say