Victim and suspect both injured after exchanging gunfire, Gautier Police say

Gautier Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on Bayou View Circle.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on Bayou View Circle.

GPD responded to a residence on the road around 1:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Through an investigation, officers learned the victim exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and the suspect was struck before fleeing the scene. Police say another suspect was also at the scene and fired at the victim.

Kyle Reese was identified by police as the individual who shot and struck the victim. Shortly after the shooting, Reese arrived at a hospital in Mobile suffering a gunshot wound.

Reese is still at the hospital, but an arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The second suspect has not been identified at this time.

The victim was treated for his injuries, which are not considered life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

