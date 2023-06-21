Things To Know Wednesday, June 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship

Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship (East Union Attendance Center)

A beloved baseball coach in Mississippi passed away from cancer weeks after his team won a state championship in Pearl. East Union Attendance Center, which is located near Tupelo, announced the death of Coach Chris Lucius on Tuesday. “As we cope with the passing of a beloved coach and member of the Urchin family, the high school building at East Union will be open at 4:30 today with counselors and pastors on hand for any student, staff, or any community member who needs to talk,” the school posted on social media.

2. Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional facility (WCBI)

An embattled former chief financial officer who pleaded guilty to stealing from the city of Columbus, Mississippi has died in prison. The Rankin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Milton Rawle died Saturday, June 10. He was being held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. Rawle pleaded guilty to embezzlement in February 2021. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to repay the city more than $108,000.

3. WATCH: DISH Network worker rides out Moss Point tornado stuck in truck

Trees warping, turning sideways, debris slamming into Antonio Ramos’ vehicle, shattering his windows, spilling broken glass into his seats.

As the storms tore through South Mississippi Monday, one man was in his truck when the tornado ripped through downtown Moss Point. Antonio Ramos was able to record on his phone all while trees and the roof of a home swept across his truck. Ramos was parked just down the road from First Missionary Baptist Church, now left a broken shell of what it used to be. Trees warping, turning sideways, debris slamming into Ramos’ vehicle, shattering his windows, spilling broken glass into his seats, all while he screams for help alone in his work truck.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.