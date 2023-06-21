Swift progress being made in post-tornado Jasper County cleanup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jasper County’s power situation got a huge boost Tuesday when nearly two dozen linemen and electrical trucks came to the rescue.

The county was hit hard Sunday night by an EF-3 tornado, right after the county suffered powerline and structure damage due to 80-mph straight-line winds last Friday.

The small town of Louin, just north of Bay Springs, suffered a considerable amount of damage, with homes, trees, and everyday lives changed overnight.

Due to the massive cleanup efforts, local law enforcement has asked people not directly related to the cleanup efforts to not enter the county.

”If you don’t have to be there, please don’t be. I know everyone wants to see it,” said Randy Johnson with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

MEMA reported Tuesday that nearly two dozen injuries had been recorded and one death due to the powerful storm’s destruction.

Seventy-two reported homes also suffered damage, with many being homes located on or around County Road 16 in Louin.

“Just down this road, there’s probably 14 houses destroyed, and it’s going to take a long time to clean up and get those people back in place,” said Marcus Quince, a Jasper County native.

While tremendous progress has been made since Monday morning, Sheriff Johnson says workers can only achieve that pace if everyone minds their business and lets the community recover.

“For the next 4 or 5 days, we need to concentrate on letting the power people do their job, letting the cleanup crew do their job, and try to get these people back to normal as much as we can,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Work to build back what was lost will continue well over that period, Sheriff Johnson described, but there’s community optimism that Jasper County will come back even stronger.

“We’re going to catch our boots by the straps, we’re going to pull ourselves up, we’re going to keep calling on our creator, God the Father, and we’re going to keep standing as a proud community. Louin, Mississippi,” said Quince.

Governor Tate Reeves will be visiting Jasper County Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by one of the five confirmed tornadoes across Mississippi this weekend.

