Southern Miss’ All-American pitcher named Rawlings Golden Glove Award winner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss All-American pitcher Tanner Hall adds another individual award to his illustrious trophy case as a Golden Eagle.

Wednesday, Hall was announced as the 2023 recipient of the ABCA/Rawlings Division I Gold Glove Award, an award given to the top defensive players at each position in each division of collegiate baseball.

.@SouthernMissBSB's All-American Pitcher Tanner Hall has been named the Rawlings Golden Glove Award winner for the 2023 season! #SMTTT 🟡⚫️🦅



The award is given to the top defensive player in each position (in this case, pitcher) in D1 baseball! — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) June 21, 2023

Hall enjoyed his best season in Hattiesburg, recording career highs in ERA, wins, games started, innings pitched, complete games, and opposing batting average.

The All-American tallied a 12-4 record in 18 starts on the mound over 112.1 innings pitched, allowing just 2.48 earned runs a game and holding opposing batters to a batting average of .207.

In his Southern Miss career, Hall was named the 2022 Ferris Trophy winner, 2022 Conference USA first-team pitcher, 2023 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, the 2023 Sun Belt first-team pitcher, and became the first-ever Golden Eagle to earn All-American honors in consecutive seasons.

He also won the 2022 C-USA Regular Season title and the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament as a starting pitcher and member of Southern Miss baseball.

Hall is expected to be an early-round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.