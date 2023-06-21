Suspects wanted in death of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son, surrender to police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys for two men arrested in the death of a young woman and her unborn child say their clients voluntarily surrendered to police on Thursday.

According to JPD, 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson and her unborn son were killed on June 12.

Jshontiez McClendon, 21, and Jmarquiez McClendon, 22, who were both wanted in her death, have both surrendered to law enforcement.

According to their attorneys, they are “confident that neither of these gentlemen had any involvement in this unfortunate and tragic incident.”

“Despite the rising crime numbers in the Greater Jackson Area, sloppy, inept and incomplete investigations are never the answer,” the statement continued. “Every person charged with a criminal offense is presumed innocent and that presumption carries throughout the proceedings.”

Police say Anderson was getting onto I-220 at Industrial Drive when she was shot once in the leg and another time in the head.

She was taken to UMMC where she passed away.

Her unborn son, whom she had already named Jedari Ja’khi Davis, did not survive the emergency C-section.

