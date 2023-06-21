St. Jude Dream Home
Pearl Police need your help to find missing teenage girl

Abby Lafontain, 16 (both images)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department needs your help to find a missing girl.

Investigators say 16-year-old Abby Lafontain, captured in both images above, was last seen on June 20 leaving her home in a white 4-Door Dodge Dakota truck. It was 10:28 a.m.

The truck, which has a Harrison County tag, bore the license tag of DB PO917.

Lafontain was wearing a Black crop top shirt and baby blue Nike shorts.

She may be in the Biloxi/Waveland area of Mississippi, police say.

If you come in contact with Lafontain or have any information, you are asked to call Pearl Police at (601) 939-7000.

