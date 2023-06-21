St. Jude Dream Home
Oklahoma man found guilty of rape, kidnapping charges in Brandon(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Oklahoma man has been found guilty of rape and kidnapping charges in Brandon.

After roughly two hours of deliberations, the jury found enough evidence to convict Daniel Ray Skaggs, 66, of rape and kidnapping crimes.

It all dates back to August 1990.

Investigators say Skaggs hid inside a woman’s van and forced her to drive after putting a knife to her throat before he raped her.

Skaggs then left the vehicle and ran into a wooded area on Interstate 20 in Brandon.

Despite the incident happening more than 30 years ago, prosecutors say DNA evidence helped link Skaggs to the crime.

The 66-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

