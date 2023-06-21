St. Jude Dream Home
Miss. State Fire Academy Executive Director, Terry Wages retiring

Terry Wages
Terry Wages(Miss. State Fire Academy)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - After 32 years in the Fire Service, Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) Executive Director Terry Wages is retiring.

Terry Michael Wages is from Tupelo, Mississippi, and has lived there for the past seven years with his wife, Laura Wages.

Director Wages’ said his goal when joining the MSFA was to add the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Bureau to the Academy.

With this Bureau, Mississippi Firefighters have the opportunity to achieve EMS training and Certifications at a fraction of the cost.

Director Wages was also part of a committee that appeared before the Mississippi Legislature on behalf of the Length of Service Assistance Program, which was passed in 2023 allowing Volunteer Firefighter’s compensation for the time and service upon retirement.

Among other accolades, Director Wages was awarded the Mississippi Burn Foundation Fire Chief of the Year Award in 2012 with distinguished recognition from the Governor of Mississippi, Governor Phil Bryant.

