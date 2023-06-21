St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Man arrested after wrecking, running on Hwy. 19 South

Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car...
Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car associated with a wanted individual.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Wednesday afternoon after officials said a man wanted on an outstanding warrant, Lericko LeBlanc Smith, drove away when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop.

Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car in the parking lot of Walmart/Lowe’s/Office Depot at Bonita. He and deputies surveilled the car and tried to stop the driver, who sped away on Highway 19 South.

The pursuit reached speeds of 120mph before the suspect wrecked with another vehicle near Whynot. Smith was caught after a short foot chase. Sollie said Smith faces charges on a felony warrant and additional felony fleeing.

Sheriff Sollie said the person in the other car involved in the crash did not require medical attention. He said the Mississippi Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional...
Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility
Joseph Kyles pleaded guilty to one federal count in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in...
Memphis developer enters guilty plea in Miss. Department of Education bribery case
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Cerissa Neal
Former executive director of Miss. Dept. of Education dismisses attorney

Latest News

Oklahoma man found guilty of rape, kidnapping charges in Brandon
Oklahoma man found guilty of rape, kidnapping charges in Brandon
From left to right: Jshontiez McClendon, 21, and Jmarquiez McClendon, 22
Jackson Police searching for suspects who murdered 21-year-old woman, unborn child
Terry Wages
Miss. State Fire Academy Executive Director, Terry Wages retiring
Melissa Upchurch
Former Holmes Co. official arrested for embezzlement