Man arrested after wrecking, running on Hwy. 19 South

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Wednesday afternoon after officials said a man wanted on an outstanding warrant, Lericko LeBlanc Smith, drove away when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop.

Sheriff Billy Sollie said a law enforcement camera system spotted a tag number on a car in the parking lot of Walmart/Lowe’s/Office Depot at Bonita. He and deputies surveilled the car and tried to stop the driver, who sped away on Highway 19 South.

The pursuit reached speeds of 120mph before the suspect wrecked with another vehicle near Whynot. Smith was caught after a short foot chase. Sollie said Smith faces charges on a felony warrant and additional felony fleeing.

Sheriff Sollie said the person in the other car involved in the crash did not require medical attention. He said the Mississippi Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.