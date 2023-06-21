St. Jude Dream Home
Longtime journalist and former WLBT news director dies at 76

Dennis Smith was the news director at Channel 3 from 1989 until his retirement in 2013.
Dennis Smith, 76
Dennis Smith, 76
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A longtime journalist who helped to shape WLBT News has died. Dennis Smith was the news director at Channel 3 from 1989 until his retirement in 2013.

He was responsible for hiring many of the people you’ve seen over the years reporting the news on Channel 3.

Before that, he was an investigative reporter and launched a weekly documentary program called “Probe” in 1974.

It won a Peabody Award for Smith’s reporting on corruption in state government.

Dennis Smith was also one of the only news directors in the country to offer a weekly editorial, addressing everything from crime to patriotism.

He was passionate about freedom of the press and your right to know what your public officials are up to.

Smith died Wednesday morning after a five-year battle with dementia.

He was 76 years old.

