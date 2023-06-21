Jackson mayor stands behind comments on water; doesn’t apologize for providing filters to residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor was on the hot seat Wednesday, answering to claims the comments he made at a recent press conference were eroding public confidence in the city’s water system.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate on Wednesday to offer clarity on statements he made at a June 14 media briefing announcing a partnership with United Healthcare to distribute water filters to vulnerable residents.

The mayor told reporters the filters were needed to help protect pregnant women and young children as the city worked to implement new corrosion control measures at the city’s water treatment plants.

Wingate called the hearing after Interim Third-Party Administrator Ted Henifin raised concerns the mayor intimated the water wasn’t safe to drink.

Wingate said the mayor urged Henifin to call off the hearing, but the judge would not.

“We have to worry about instilling confidence in the public that the water is safe,” Wingate said. “Otherwise, we will have a public which is duly suspicious of its own water.”

He asked if before the city hosted press conferences on water there should be a “clearing committee to be sure we don’t have to have these all the time.”

Lumumba said he wouldn’t prescribe to such a committee, but would, as a “matter of professional courtesy, speak to Mr. Henifin” on matters where there are overlapping responsibilities.

The proceedings lasted for nearly three hours, broken up by a 15-minute recess. Wingate played the entire press conference for the court prior to questioning the mayor and the third-party manager.

For his part, Henifin says the mayor’s comments likely were not ill-intended but made it more challenging for him and his staff to restore confidence in the city’s water system.

Henifin was put in charge of Jackson’s water system last November, as part of a court order handed down by Wingate. To help implement that order, Henifin formed a company called JXN Water.

“When you have a figure, the mayor by position is someone people look to for guidance,” Henifin said. “Everything he says carries a lot more weight.”

ITPM Ted Henifin leaves the federal courthouse on Wednesday after a hearing before Judge Wingate. He asked for the hearing in response to the mayor's recent comments regarding the city's water. (WLBT)

Henifin questioned the need for the filters, saying the city’s water is safe to drink and that it meets all Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

However, Henifin did waiver when pressed by the judge, saying that the water was safe “for everyone” unless their healthcare provider says they shouldn’t be drinking it.

Lumumba said the city has been working to obtain the filters for months, prior to Henifin becoming third-party manager, and said that the filters are recommended for use by pregnant women and young children due to previous lead exceedances in the city’s water.

He said the recommendations were found on the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website. He also pointed to a notification that the city must send to customers monthly because of those previous exceedances.

Henifin also was concerned with Lumumba’s response to a reporter’s question regarding the implementation of corrosion control measures at the city’s water treatment plants.

He said it appeared that the mayor intimated the water would not be safe until those measures were put in place.

“If the press conference had stopped... before he took the last question, we wouldn’t be here today,” Henifin said. “The mayor chose to address the technology, saying it’s months away, implying it’s months away from safe drinking water.”

Lumumba refuted Henifin’s claims, saying he never said the water was unsafe.

“At no time in this press conference, at no time in history have I said I believe the water is unsafe,” he told Wingate. “Chokwe Lumumba believes our water is safe. Chokwe Lumumba does not believe the water is dangerous to children under five. Chokwe Lumumba does not believe the water is dangerous to pregnant women.”

To back up his point, the mayor pointed to a clarification he made in response to remarks made by a medical doctor at his June 14 press conference.

According to a transcript submitted to the court, the doctor told reporters that if the water is not filtered, “then we run into the problem of having disease... not only with our mothers who are expecting but just with [the] patient population in general.”

Immediately following those remarks, the mayor told those in attendance that “it hasn’t been demonstrated that our water is in fact dangerous.”

Henifin also had concerns with the filters themselves, telling Wingate they only last four months and cost $50 to replace.

He also says that if the filters are not changed out, bacteria could build up making the water they’re designed to clean unsafe to drink.

Lumumba agreed the replacement cost was high, but said many customers already spend that amount or more on bottled water each month.

“How much [of an] expense are they bearing over the four-month period of time buying cases of water, as opposed to having a filtration device they can use to avoid that?” he asked.

He went on to say that customers participating in the distribution receive two filters, as well as instructions telling them how often the filters must be changed.

As for eroding the public trust, Lumumba told Wingate that by providing filters, customers’ confidence in the city’s water system could actually go up.

“[They] were an effort to assist our residents, an effort to show our residents that we care, and we are concerned,” the mayor said. “Judge, I do not... Respectfully, I do not apologize for providing a service to my residents by providing these water filters.”

Henifin and Lumumba refused to comment after the hearing, but later JXN Water and the city released a joint statement. It is posted below.

“The city of Jackson and JXN Water share the common goal of restoring confidence in drinking water flowing from the tap. However, the Mississippi Department of Health consistently recommends that vulnerable citizens in Jackson drink filtered water. The city understands that based on current test results, some citizens feel comfortable drinking water directly from the tap, but also understands that many still prefer filtered water. JXN Water conducts extensive testing daily to ensure your water is safe to drink. Most of this testing is done right here in Jackson by highly trained Jacksonians. They care about your water because it’s their water, too!” “It is the responsibility of JXN Water to provide high-quality drinking water and protect public health. Whether drinking water directly from the tap or through a filter, the city of Jackson wants to protect the integrity of the city’s drinking water. The city supports the progress being made by JXN Water at both the water treatment plants and within the distribution system and will continue to provide accurate information regarding the status of the city’s drinking water.”

