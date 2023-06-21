Ice, hot meals provided Wednesday for people still without power

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are still without power due to one of the most recent storms in Mississippi, the City of Jackson teamed up with several organizations to provide hot meals and ice.

Hot meals and ice are available Wednesday, June 21 (only) at the following locations:

(City of Jackson): Operation Shoestring: Extension Building (Old Capitol Furniture), 1720 Bailey Ave. (1 p.m. - supplies run out)

(Hinds County): Town of Edwards location, 100 Main St., Edwards (Noon - supplies run out)

(Hinds County): Town of Utica location, City Hall, 110 White Oak St., Utica (Noon - supplies run out)

If you are sick/shut-in and need a hot meal or ice, call the MS Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at (844) 435-7601.

