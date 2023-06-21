St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Ice, hot meals provided Wednesday for people still without power

If you are sick/shut-in and need a hot meal or ice, call the MS Rapid Response Coalition Crisis...
If you are sick/shut-in and need a hot meal or ice, call the MS Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at (844) 435-7601.(Brookshires Grocery Company)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are still without power due to one of the most recent storms in Mississippi, the City of Jackson teamed up with several organizations to provide hot meals and ice.

Hot meals and ice are available Wednesday, June 21 (only) at the following locations:

  • (City of Jackson): Operation Shoestring: Extension Building (Old Capitol Furniture), 1720 Bailey Ave. (1 p.m. - supplies run out)
  • (Hinds County): Town of Edwards location, 100 Main St., Edwards (Noon - supplies run out)
  • (Hinds County): Town of Utica location, City Hall, 110 White Oak St., Utica (Noon - supplies run out)

If you are sick/shut-in and need a hot meal or ice, call the MS Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at (844) 435-7601.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional...
Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility
Joseph Kyles pleaded guilty to one federal count in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in...
Memphis developer enters guilty plea in Miss. Department of Education bribery case
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Cerissa Neal
Former executive director of Miss. Dept. of Education dismisses attorney

Latest News

Abby Lafontain, 16 (both images)
Pearl Police need your help to find missing teenage girl
Dennis Smith, 76
Longtime journalist and former WLBT news director dies at 76
If you’ve seen the destruction in Moss Point from Monday’s tornado and want to help those in...
LIST: Here’s how you can help Moss Point tornado victims right now
Power lines downed from early morning storms
Entergy reports more than 11K customers without power days after storms ravage metro