Former Holmes Co. official arrested for embezzlement

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The former secretary of the Holmes County Water and Soil Conservation District has been arrested for embezzlement.

Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White said agents from his office arrested Melissa Upchurch.

Upchurch is accused of issuing and then depositing district checks into her own bank account from June 2020 to September 2022.

Upchurch was served with a $48,160.08 demand at the time of her surrender.

Upchurch faces 20 years and $25,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

According to its website, the Holmes County Water and Soil Conservation District promotes responsible land use decisions by providing information, technical guidance, and cost-share assistance to homeowners, farmers, and educators.

You can report fraud to State Auditor Shad White’s office online anytime here or via telephone during normal business hours at (800)-321-1275.

