St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59

Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is in custody in connection to a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 59 Tuesday evening.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in south Forrest County and ran into south Jones County before it ended.

According to FCSO, 44-year-old Crystal Mitchell of Pembroke, Fla., is charged with felony eluding - reckless driving and neglect of a child.

Mitchell is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center awaiting her first appearance before a judge. She is also a fugitive with felony warrants from Manatee County, Fla.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies assisted FCSO by deploying spike strips on I-59 near Exit 85 - the Howard Tech Park exit - in the northbound lanes. This disabled the tires on the fleeing vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional...
Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility
Joseph Kyles pleaded guilty to one federal count in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in...
Memphis developer enters guilty plea in Miss. Department of Education bribery case
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Cerissa Neal
Former executive director of Miss. Dept. of Education dismisses attorney

Latest News

Terry Wages
Miss. State Fire Academy Executive Director, Terry Wages retiring
Melissa Upchurch
Former Holmes Co. official arrested for embezzlement
Abby Lafontain, 16 (both images)
Pearl Police need your help to find missing teenage girl
The building was home to the George Regional Community Surgery Center, Stonnington Orthopedics,...
Lucedale medical building destroyed in overnight fire