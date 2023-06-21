St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast:

We are tracking a slight drop in humidity as we progress to towards the weekend especially for...
We are tracking a slight drop in humidity as we progress to towards the weekend especially for our Saturday.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Welcome to summer. It began at 9:57am Wednesday.  Today is also considered the longest day of the year because we have over 14hours of daylight and the amount of daylight starts shrinking little by little after today until Winter begins in December.  Expect mostly sunny skies through this weekend.  There will be an isolated chance for shower & thunderstorm over the coming afternoons and evenings.  Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursdays and Friday with lows in the upper 60s.    This weekend will be sunny with scattered afternoon and evenings showers.  Highs will reach the middle 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like at least 105 degrees.  The average high and low this time of year is 91 and 70.  Today’s high in Jackson reached 90 degrees.  Sunrise is 5:54am and sunset is 8:11pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional...
Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility
Joseph Kyles pleaded guilty to one federal count in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in...
Memphis developer enters guilty plea in Miss. Department of Education bribery case
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Cerissa Neal
Former executive director of Miss. Dept. of Education dismisses attorney

Latest News

Warm temperatures for the first day of summer
First Alert Forecast: Warm, muggy conditions continue throughout the rest of the week
We are tracking a slight drop in humidity as we progress to towards the weekend especially for...
First Alert Forecast: Summer begins today at 9:57 AM! We are tracking lower rain chances into the weekend, and a slight drop in humidity going into Saturday!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT’s First Alert Weather Team wins Emmy Award
First Alert Forecast: