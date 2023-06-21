First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Welcome to summer. It began at 9:57am Wednesday. Today is also considered the longest day of the year because we have over 14hours of daylight and the amount of daylight starts shrinking little by little after today until Winter begins in December. Expect mostly sunny skies through this weekend. There will be an isolated chance for shower & thunderstorm over the coming afternoons and evenings. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursdays and Friday with lows in the upper 60s. This weekend will be sunny with scattered afternoon and evenings showers. Highs will reach the middle 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like at least 105 degrees. The average high and low this time of year is 91 and 70. Today’s high in Jackson reached 90 degrees. Sunrise is 5:54am and sunset is 8:11pm.

